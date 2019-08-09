Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Reaches $2.41 1 Year Low; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Sentiment Is 1.69

The stock of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.24 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.41 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $24.79 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $2.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.74M less. The stock decreased 6.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 63,396 shares traded. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has declined 84.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ACER News: 08/05/2018 – Acer Reports Consolidated Rev for April at NT$16.27 Billion; 09/04/2018 – ACER 1Q PRELIM CONSOLIDATED REV. FOR 1Q NT$54.77B; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 09/05/2018 – Acer Inc 1Q EPS NT$0.23; 23/05/2018 – Acer’s new high-end Chromebooks fill hole in Google’s enterprise push; 31/05/2018 – Acer Thrills with Immersive Gaming Experiences at Computex 2018 in Taipei; 09/05/2018 – ACER 1Q OPER PROFIT NT$547M, EST. NT$1.03B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acer Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACER); 09/03/2018 – Acer Inc. Feb Rev NT$15.25B Vs NT$16.74B; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &

Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 113 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 67 sold and reduced equity positions in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 49.87 million shares, up from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cornerstone Ondemand Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 54 Increased: 86 New Position: 27.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 78,272 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation

Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C. holds 13.94% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for 111,180 shares. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc owns 3.27 million shares or 11.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 8.6% invested in the company for 1.12 million shares. The Florida-based Rgm Capital Llc has invested 6.62% in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors, a California-based fund reported 394,455 shares.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

Among 2 analysts covering Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acer Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.82 EPS, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.79 actual EPS reported by Acer Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.80% negative EPS growth.

