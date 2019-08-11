Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Reaches $2.38 After 3.00% Down Move; S&T Bank Has Trimmed By $1.21 Million Its S & T Bancorp (STBA) Holding

The stock of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 139,645 shares traded. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has declined 84.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ACER News: 09/04/2018 – ACER 1Q PRELIM CONSOLIDATED REV. FOR 1Q NT$54.77B; 17/04/2018 – Acer Wins 13 Red Dot Design Awards 2018; 09/03/2018 – ACER 2353.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 8.9 PCT Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – ACER 1Q OPER PROFIT NT$547M, EST. NT$1.03B; 23/05/2018 – Acer’s new high-end Chromebooks fill hole in Google’s enterprise push; 23/05/2018 – Acer Announces Powerful Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktops; 09/04/2018 – ACER 2353.TW SAYS MARCH SALES UP 1.4 PCT Y/Y; 07/03/2018 Acer Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 21/03/2018 – ACER FY NET INCOME NT$2.82BThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $24.01M company. It was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $2.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACER worth $720,240 less.

S&T Bank decreased S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) stake by 2.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank sold 31,093 shares as S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA)’s stock declined 3.47%. The S&T Bank holds 1.15 million shares with $45.42M value, down from 1.18M last quarter. S & T Bancorp Inc now has $1.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 51,888 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 15.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 17/04/2018 – S&T BANCORP, BOOSTS DIV BY 13.6%; 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Increases Dividend By 13.6%; 04/05/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – EARNINGS PER SHARE RISE SIGNIFICANTLY — ON A Y-ON-Y BASIS FROM 5 CENTS TO 12 CENTS; 22/05/2018 – S&T BANCORP INC – APPOINTED CHRISTINE TORETTI AS CHAIR OF BOARD FOLLOWING RETIREMENT OF CHARLES URTIN; 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend to 25c From 22c; 05/03/2018 S&T Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – S&T DYNAMICS 1Q OPER LOSS 4.73B WON; 22/05/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Christine J. Toretti Chair Of The Board Of Directors; 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AT ITS REGULAR MEETING HELD MARCH 19, 2018; 22/05/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Christine J. Toretti Chair of the Bd of Directors

Among 2 analysts covering Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acer Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40 target in Friday, February 15 report.

Analysts await Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.82 earnings per share, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Acer Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.80% negative EPS growth.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $24.01 million. The firm offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease . It currently has negative earnings. It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).

Analysts await S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.88 per share. STBA’s profit will be $26.09 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by S&T Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $730,518 activity. 12,000 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) shares with value of $466,691 were bought by GIBSON JAMES THOMAS. On Friday, June 7 the insider HOSTETTER JERRY DELMAR bought $17,350. BRICE TODD D bought $75,958 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) on Monday, June 10. $110,250 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) was bought by Kane Robert Edward.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold STBA shares while 41 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 4.13% less from 21.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 52,721 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.06% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) or 3,223 shares. Macquarie Group owns 0.07% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 1.08 million shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Com has 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 120 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 60,217 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs holds 9,398 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.04% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Swiss Retail Bank reported 63,800 shares. Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,032 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 34,077 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research Inc holds 0.01% or 26,923 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.01% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) or 289,954 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 33,800 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 21,800 shares.