Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Reaches $2.04 52-Week Low; Keycorp (KEY) SI Decreased By 1.71%

The stock of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.86 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.04 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $20.58 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $1.86 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.85 million less. The stock decreased 5.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 53,701 shares traded. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has declined 84.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ACER News: 09/04/2018 – Acer Preliminary Consolidated Revenue for 1Q Reached NT$54.77 Billion; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 23/05/2018 – Acer to release its new Google Chrome laptops in US, sources say; 08/05/2018 – Acer Reports Consolidated Revenues for April at NT$16.27 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Acer Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 31/05/2018 – Acer Thrills with Immersive Gaming Experiences at Computex 2018 in Taipei; 23/05/2018 – Acer Nitro Series Desktops and Monitors Satisfy Gamers’ Need for Speed; 23/05/2018 – Acer Announces Powerful Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktops; 21/03/2018 – ACER FY NET INCOME NT$2.82B; 31/05/2018 – Acer Thrills with lmmersive Gaming Experiences at Computex 2018 in Taipei

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) had a decrease of 1.71% in short interest. KEY’s SI was 14.57 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.71% from 14.83M shares previously. With 9.75 million avg volume, 2 days are for Keycorp (NYSE:KEY)’s short sellers to cover KEY’s short positions. The SI to Keycorp’s float is 1.46%. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 3.40M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $20.58 million. The firm offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease . It currently has negative earnings. It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).

More notable recent Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Acer Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acer Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Webush PacGrow Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Acer Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Update on its Pipeline Programs – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jazz Goes Shopping, Portola Offering, Novelion Delays Quarterly Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 1.31M shares. Bb&T owns 57,757 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Lc has invested 0.09% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated reported 0.08% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Highland Mgmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 271,495 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Valicenti Advisory Services Inc has 1.39% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 127,621 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 810,405 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.12% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Inc has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Credit Agricole S A reported 52,025 shares. Argent owns 0.07% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 41,545 shares.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyCorp declares $0.185 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyCorp: A Cleveland-Community Bank, Paying A Healthy Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albemarle: The Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.