Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Comparison side by side

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 15.51 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acer Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1,677.78% upside potential and a consensus price target of $48. Competitively VBI Vaccines Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 722.91%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has weaker performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.