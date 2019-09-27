Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Comparing side by side

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 124,397,785.29% -67.4% -61.7% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,133,509,003.07% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.48 shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 47.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 1,283.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.