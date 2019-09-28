Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Comparison side by side

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 96 48.65 70.42M -5.94 0.00

Demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 124,397,785.29% -67.4% -61.7% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 73,156,035.74% -43.4% -26.7%

Risk and Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,354.55% and an $48 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $190.63, which is potential 154.17% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.1% and 95.9%. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.