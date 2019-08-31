Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.71
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
Demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Risk and Volatility
Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 1,677.78% for Acer Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $48.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Acer Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.1% and 28.3%. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.
Summary
Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
