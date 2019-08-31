Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,677.78% for Acer Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $48.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.1% and 28.3%. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.