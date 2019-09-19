Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Comparison side by side

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acer Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. Its rival NuCana plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. NuCana plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

$48 is Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1,303.51%. Meanwhile, NuCana plc’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 154.13%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NuCana plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 38.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, NuCana plc has 15.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than NuCana plc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.