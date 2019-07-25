Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Contrasting side by side

Since Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 119 9.07 N/A 35.12 3.27

Demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 141.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $44, while its potential upside is 1,406.85%. Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus target price is $191.67, while its potential upside is 73.46%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.