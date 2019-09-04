Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Contrasting side by side

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 17.34 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,775.00% and an $48 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.