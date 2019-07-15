Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Contrasting side by side

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.84 N/A -4.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.41 beta, while its volatility is 141.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.06 beta which is 206.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 10.4 and 10.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,229.31% and an $44 average price target. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 329.34% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 11.88% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.