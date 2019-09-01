Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Comparing side by side

Since Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.88 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.48 beta indicates that Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s beta is 3.05 which is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.9. Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,677.78% and an $48 consensus target price. Competitively Coherus BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $30.2, with potential upside of 36.10%. Based on the results given earlier, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.