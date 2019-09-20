Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Comparing side by side

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.14 N/A -2.19 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,283.29% at a $48 consensus price target.

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 47% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.5% are Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.