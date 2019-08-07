Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparison side by side

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Volatility and Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.48. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $44, while its potential upside is 1,585.82%. Competitively Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $35, with potential upside of 560.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.