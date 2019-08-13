Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Comparing side by side

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 and has 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,796.55% at a $44 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 48.5% respectively. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.