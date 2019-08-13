Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Comparing side by side

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.71
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 and has 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,796.55% at a $44 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 48.5% respectively. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.