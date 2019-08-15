Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Comparing side by side

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.35 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk & Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Advaxis Inc.’s 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.14 beta.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $44, while its potential upside is 1,927.65%. Competitively Advaxis Inc. has an average price target of $0.4, with potential downside of -6.98%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Advaxis Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 39.2% respectively. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.