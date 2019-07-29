Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Analysts See $-0.82 EPS; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Store Capital (STOR) Holding

Analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to report $-0.82 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 28.13% from last quarter’s $-0.64 EPS. After having $-0.79 EPS previously, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 3.80% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.02% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 121,539 shares traded. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has risen 22.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ACER News: 31/05/2018 – Acer Thrills with Immersive Gaming Experiences at Computex 2018 in Taipei; 08/05/2018 – ACER 2353.TW SAYS APRIL SALES UP 12.8 PCT Y/Y; 09/04/2018 – ACER 1Q PRELIM CONSOLIDATED REV. FOR 1Q NT$54.77B; 23/05/2018 – Acer Unleashes a Gaming Beast with the new Predator Helios 500 Notebook; 09/03/2018 – ACER 2353.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 8.9 PCT Y/Y; 09/04/2018 – Acer Inc. Mar Rev NT$22.64B Vs NT$22.33B; 09/05/2018 – Acer Inc 1Q EPS NT$0.23; 09/04/2018 – Acer Reports Consolidated Revnue for March at NT$22.64 B; 09/05/2018 – ACER 1Q NET INCOME NT$708M, EST. NT$801.8M; 21/03/2018 – ACER FY OPER PROFIT NT$3.67B, EST. NT$3.74B

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Store Capital Corp (STOR) stake by 13.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 916,281 shares as Store Capital Corp (STOR)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 5.66M shares with $189.50 million value, down from 6.57M last quarter. Store Capital Corp now has $7.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 577,373 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $26.73 million. The firm offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease . It currently has negative earnings. It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).

Among 2 analysts covering Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acer Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) rating on Friday, February 15. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $40 target.

Among 3 analysts covering Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Store Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STOR’s profit will be $106.72 million for 18.28 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) stake by 7,291 shares to 19,658 valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stake by 694,502 shares and now owns 866,242 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.