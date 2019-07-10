Acelrx Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ACRX) Shareholder Oz Management LP Decreased Position as Market Valuation Rose; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Com (LGND) Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Has Upped Holding by $312,500 as Share Value Declined

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ACRX) by 67.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 167,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 246,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.86M market cap company. The stock increased 10.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 1.74 million shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has risen 23.60% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 09/05/2018 – AcelRx resubmits New Drug Application for DSUVIA™; 20/04/2018 – DJ AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACRX); 24/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DSUVIA PDUFA DATE SET FOR NOVEMBER 3, 2018; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Sees DSUVIA NDA Resubmission in 2Q; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $9.89M; 09/05/2018 – AcelRx Expects Six-Mo FDA Review With Projected PDUFA Date in 4Q; 23/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE REMAINING KEY MILESTONES THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CONSIDERS DSUVIA NDA RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE CLASS 2 RESPONSE TO THEIR OCTOBER 2017 ACTION LETTER; 16/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Completes Human Factors Study for DSUVIA; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 20c

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (LGND) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 252,754 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 24/05/2018 – Rigenerand Srl | autologous human adipose perivascular stromal cells genetically modified to secrete soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor-related Apoptosis-inducing Ligand (sTRAIL) | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 24,249 shares to 71,585 shares, valued at $84.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonos Inc (Put) by 87,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $126,351 activity. Dasu Badri N bought 9,206 shares worth $25,869. Palmer Pamela P bought $2,360 worth of stock or 840 shares. $10,346 worth of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares were bought by Hamel Lawrence G. ASADORIAN RAFFI had bought 3,647 shares worth $10,248. Shares for $11,550 were bought by Angotti Vincent J..

Analysts await AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold ACRX shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 8.46% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon accumulated 62,542 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Lc, New York-based fund reported 26,063 shares. Inspirion Wealth Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Laurion Management Ltd Partnership holds 833,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Limited Liability has 0% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 562,503 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Raymond James Assoc invested in 0% or 30,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 28,438 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sectoral Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) for 130,508 shares. 32,516 are held by Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. State Street has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Retail Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 38,467 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) for 21,575 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 28,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 35,294 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation invested in 0.01% or 11,082 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 10,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 4,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 8,245 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Moreover, First Republic Invest has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 3,637 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corp has 101,008 shares. Elk Creek Ltd Liability stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Cim Inv Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,635 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 14,681 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,399 shares stake. 18 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Sigma Planning stated it has 1,853 shares.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26,863 shares to 145,504 shares, valued at $20.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,051 shares, and cut its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $864,670 activity. Aryeh Jason had bought 250 shares worth $26,753 on Tuesday, June 11.