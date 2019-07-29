AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

We are contrasting AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 100.31 N/A -0.76 0.00 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.53 N/A -5.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 137.5% -54.1% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.27 shows that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 222.58% at a $8.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 90.6%. About 1.7% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has 1.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.97% -9.65% 20.7% -5.79% 23.6% 33.77% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 2.22% -0.32% 8.07% -4.05% -52.25% 91.3%

For the past year AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.