AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 95.86 N/A -0.76 0.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 3 25505.77 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3% Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Motus GI Holdings Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. Motus GI Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 164.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 37.7% respectively. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, Motus GI Holdings Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99% Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18%

For the past year AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Motus GI Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.