AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 78.36M -0.76 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 84 2.14 1.75B 1.64 52.98

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,334,893,816.23% 217.9% -52.3% Abbott Laboratories 2,081,351,094.20% 7.7% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.15 beta. From a competition point of view, Abbott Laboratories has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Abbott Laboratories is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abbott Laboratories are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 216.74%. Meanwhile, Abbott Laboratories’s average target price is $92.75, while its potential upside is 10.42%. The information presented earlier suggests that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Abbott Laboratories as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abbott Laboratories has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 76%. 1.9% are AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Abbott Laboratories has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99% Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42%

For the past year AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Abbott Laboratories

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Abbott Laboratories beats AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.