AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) EPS Estimated At $-0.23; Wms Partners Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Wms Partners Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 190.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wms Partners Llc acquired 47,644 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Wms Partners Llc holds 72,644 shares with $3.15 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $199.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.13. About 5.90 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB

Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) to report $-0.23 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 43.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.23. About 234,690 shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has declined 5.09% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Sees Resubmission of NDA for Zalviso in 2H; 09/05/2018 – AcelRx Expects Six-Mo FDA Review With Projected PDUFA Date in 4Q; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 18/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Concluding that Sublingual Sufentanil Tablets Provide the Opportunity to Non-lnvasively and Rapidly Treat Moderate-To-Severe Acute Pain in a Monitored Setting; 08/03/2018 ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIPT OF OFFICIAL JANUARY 2018 TYPE A MEETING MINUTES FROM U.S. FDA RELATING TO ACELRX’S DSUVIA NDS; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION OF NDA FOR ZALVISO IN H2 2018; 24/05/2018 – AcelRx Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA For DSUVIA; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX SEES PROJECTED PDUFA DATE IN 4Q OF ’18; 11/04/2018 – AcelRx Announces Publication Analyzing the Cost of Administering IV Morphine for Acute Pain in Emergency Departments in Europe; 24/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CONSIDERS DSUVIA NDA RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE CLASS 2 RESPONSE TO THEIR OCTOBER 2017 ACTION LETTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.80 million shares or 64.65% more from 11.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 35,862 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Ameritas Prtnrs reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 80,214 shares. Creative Planning holds 42,722 shares. Da Davidson And owns 47,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 92,441 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru reported 500 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 4,221 shares. 11,755 are held by Principal Grp Inc. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Lc has 0% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Oz L P accumulated 79,800 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.41 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 191,483 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Management. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company has market cap of $177.14 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The company's late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $11,550 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $11,550 was made by Angotti Vincent J. on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia invested in 0.17% or 44,337 shares. Hills Bancorporation Tru Communications holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 48,653 shares. Moreover, M Kraus & has 0.51% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21,181 shares. 892,520 were reported by Van Eck Assocs. Moreover, Hudock Cap Gp Lc has 1.33% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 85,186 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Limited Company reported 45,691 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 34.95 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.28 million shares. Oldfield Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 48,650 shares. Willis Invest Counsel reported 812,797 shares. Karpus reported 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Markston Interest Ltd accumulated 172,345 shares. Loews Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 167,878 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott had bought 3,000 shares worth $104,160 on Friday, August 23.