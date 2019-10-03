AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) EPS Estimated At $-0.23; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Cut United Technologies (UTX) Stake By $1.02 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 7,850 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 166,961 shares with $21.74M value, down from 174,811 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 741,055 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018

Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) to report $-0.23 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 43.75% EPS growth. It closed at $2.19 lastly. It is down 5.09% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 30/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Reports Publication Analyzing Errors Associated with Existing IV Patient-Controlled Analgesia Systems; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX SEES PROJECTED PDUFA DATE IN 4Q OF ’18; 23/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THREE ARCH FUNDS IN DISSOLUTION PROCESS AND ARE EACH FINALIZING LIQUIDATION OF THEIR ENTIRE RESPECTIVE PORTFOLIOS; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Expects Qtrly Net Cash Usage in 2018 to Remain in $10M to $11M Range; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MARCH 31, 2018 CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS BALANCE OF $51.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANTICIPATES THAT FDA WILL ACKNOWLEDGE ACCEPTANCE OF NDA WITHIN 30 CALENDAR DAYS OF RESUBMISSION DATE; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX RESUBMITS NDA FOR DSUVIA™; 23/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NO CHANGES WERE MADE TO COMPOSITION OR SIZE OF ACELRX’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for DZUVEO for Management of Acute Moderate to Severe Pain in Medically Monitored Settings; 18/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Concluding that Sublingual Sufentanil Tablets Provide the Opportunity to Non-Invas

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company has market cap of $173.96 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The company's late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.80 million shares or 64.65% more from 11.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 56,432 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 35,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn has 6,913 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 49,824 are held by Amer Intll Group Inc. The Texas-based Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Legal And General Gru Plc holds 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) or 13,046 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Daiwa Secs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). One Trading L P reported 14,772 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Creative Planning reported 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Walleye Trading Llc reported 96,373 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 201,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) for 25,055 shares.

More notable recent AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AcelRx Reports Progress On Commercialization Of Dsuvia – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AcelRx: The Pain Of The Launch – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “After Years Of Development, AcelRx’s Dsuvia Has Finally Generated Revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for AcelRx (ACRX) This Earnings Season? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $11,550 activity. Shares for $11,550 were bought by Angotti Vincent J. on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse reinstates UTX at Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Key Conclusions From United Technologies’ Latest Presentation – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Tech wins $2.2B defense contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Put Buying Has Picked Up on UTX Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies – Still A Buy Based On Merger Prospectus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Co accumulated 70,623 shares. Moreover, Stack Mngmt has 4.52% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And has 1.4% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kbc Grp Nv owns 157,249 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Osborne Prns Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 46,011 shares. Rbf Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Freestone Cap Holding Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 485,360 shares. Howard Cap Management reported 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 62,631 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.29% or 287,595 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Mgmt stated it has 12,055 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 47 shares. Moreover, Amer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.77% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,530 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,835 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 18.93% above currents $130.54 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.24 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.