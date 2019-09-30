AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) Comparing side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 78.36M -0.76 0.00 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 12 0.00 14.50M -2.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,334,893,816.23% 217.9% -52.3% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 125,758,889.85% -30.1% -23.5%

Volatility & Risk

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.15 beta. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s 0.05 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 218.18% and an $7 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 61.8% respectively. 1.9% are AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32%

For the past year AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.99% stronger performance while SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has -30.32% weaker performance.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SeaSpine Holdings Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.