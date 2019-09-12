AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Comparison side by side

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 89.71 N/A -0.76 0.00 Medtronic plc 96 4.75 N/A 3.40 29.96

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Medtronic plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3% Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.15 and its 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Medtronic plc’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Medtronic plc are 2.6 and 2.1 respectively. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Medtronic plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Medtronic plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Medtronic plc 0 3 6 2.67

The consensus price target of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 182.26%. On the other hand, Medtronic plc’s potential upside is 3.62% and its consensus price target is $112.56. Based on the results given earlier, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Medtronic plc, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84% of Medtronic plc are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Medtronic plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99% Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07%

For the past year AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Medtronic plc.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Medtronic plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.