AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 51.96% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.7% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 137.50% -54.10% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.47 2.73 2.81

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. presently has an average target price of $8.5, suggesting a potential upside of 204.66%. The rivals have a potential upside of 64.70%. Based on the data given earlier, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.97% -9.65% 20.7% -5.79% 23.6% 33.77% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.8 and 6.7. Competitively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 4.60 and 3.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.27 and its 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.10 which is 10.44% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.