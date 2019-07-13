AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Comparing side by side

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 102.14 N/A -0.76 0.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 5.14 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 137.5% -54.1% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.27 beta means AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 127.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.5, and a 206.86% upside potential. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus target price and a 70.81% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 92.6% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.3% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.97% -9.65% 20.7% -5.79% 23.6% 33.77% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -4.89% -3.36% 17.87% 48.25% 7.96% 47.94%

For the past year AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats GenMark Diagnostics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.