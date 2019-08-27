AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 75.96 N/A -0.76 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 20 6.39 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.15 beta indicates that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, AxoGen Inc.’s beta is 0.15 which is 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AxoGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.8 and 8 respectively. AxoGen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AxoGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $8.5, and a 304.76% upside potential. On the other hand, AxoGen Inc.’s potential upside is 78.91% and its consensus price target is $28. Based on the data delivered earlier, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than AxoGen Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AxoGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 87.4%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, 1.9% are AxoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99% AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99%

For the past year AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AxoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.