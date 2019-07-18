AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) Analysts See $-0.23 EPS; Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Shorts Raised By 25.75%

Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 35.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 829,272 shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has risen 23.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 16/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Completes Human Factors Study for DSUVIA; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Had ‘Constructive Meeting’ With FDA Regarding DSUVIA at End of Jan 2018; 09/05/2018 – AcelRx Resubmits New Drug Application for DSUVIA(TM); 24/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CONSIDERS DSUVIA NDA RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE CLASS 2 RESPONSE TO THEIR OCTOBER 2017 ACTION LETTER; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO PROPOSED INSTEAD TO REDUCE MAXIMUM DOSE IN LABEL TO NOT EXCEED 12 TABLETS WITHIN A 24-HOUR PERIOD; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Plans to Resubmit DSUVIA New Drug Application in 2Q; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX RESUBMITS NDA FOR DSUVIA™; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Resubmission of New Drug Application for DSUVIA to the FDA in the U.S. Is Planned for 2Q 2018; 30/05/2018 – AcelRx Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) had an increase of 25.75% in short interest. BPI's SI was 628,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.75% from 499,500 shares previously. With 134,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI)'s short sellers to cover BPI's short positions. The SI to Bridgepoint Education Inc's float is 2.94%. It closed at $6.39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company has market cap of $223.33 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The company's late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $126,351 activity. ASADORIAN RAFFI bought $10,248 worth of stock. 3,682 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares with value of $10,346 were bought by Hamel Lawrence G. $2,360 worth of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was bought by Palmer Pamela P on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 Angotti Vincent J. bought $9,088 worth of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) or 3,234 shares. $56,890 worth of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was bought by EDWARDS MARK G. $25,869 worth of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was bought by Dasu Badri N.

Among 5 analysts covering AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Ladenburg. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 8.46% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Millennium Management Limited Co reported 871,409 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 584 shares. The New York-based Laurion Capital L P has invested 0.04% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Creative Planning has 42,802 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 28,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 35,100 are held by Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Llc. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Alpine Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) or 33,928 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 296,267 shares. 57,550 are owned by Cornerstone Inc. Citigroup Incorporated has 113,056 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 0% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) for 47,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering BridgePoint Edu (NYSE:BPI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BridgePoint Edu had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barrington. Piper Jaffray maintained Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $8.5 target.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Zovio Inc shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 19.86 million shares or 1.07% less from 20.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI). Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,390 shares or 0% of the stock. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Invest has invested 0.03% in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI). Moreover, Nantahala Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.38% invested in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI) for 1.99 million shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp holds 0.03% or 2.87M shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 188 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI) for 93,189 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI). Schwerin Boyle Management has 432,481 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. One Trading L P reported 0% of its portfolio in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI). Moreover, Qs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI) for 1,392 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 30,631 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI) for 75,349 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% in Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI).

