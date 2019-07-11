Acelrx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Stock Price Rose While Oz Management LP Has Cut by $501,000 Its Position; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Rose, Holder Crescent Park Management LP Lowered Position

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.29. About 263,058 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) by 67.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 167,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 246,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 2.42 million shares traded or 49.79% up from the average. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has risen 23.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 09/05/2018 – ACELRX RESUBMITS NDA FOR DSUVIA™; 08/03/2018 ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIPT OF OFFICIAL JANUARY 2018 TYPE A MEETING MINUTES FROM U.S. FDA RELATING TO ACELRX’S DSUVIA NDS; 09/05/2018 – AcelRx Resubmits New Drug Application for DSUVIA(TM); 30/05/2018 – AcelRx Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Sees Resubmission of NDA for Zalviso in 2H; 23/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NO CHANGES WERE MADE TO COMPOSITION OR SIZE OF ACELRX’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Concluding that Sublingual Sufentanil Tablets Provide the Opportunity to Non-Invas; 18/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Concluding that Sublingual Sufentanil Tablets Provide the Opportunity to Non-lnvasively and Rapidly Treat Moderate-To-Severe Acute Pain in a Monitored Setting; 16/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to Resubmit NDA in 2Q 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACRX)

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (Put) by 113,700 shares to 312,100 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co (Put) by 65,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold ACRX shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 8.46% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 250,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) for 833,400 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). 220,799 are held by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Burt Wealth Advsr invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). 113,056 were reported by Citigroup Inc. The New York-based Jefferies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) or 562,503 shares. Creative Planning invested in 42,802 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0% stake. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 0% or 2,735 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 38,467 shares.

Analysts await AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $126,351 activity. The insider EDWARDS MARK G bought 19,000 shares worth $56,890. Another trade for 3,682 shares valued at $10,346 was made by Hamel Lawrence G on Thursday, February 28. Shares for $9,088 were bought by Angotti Vincent J.. Dasu Badri N had bought 9,206 shares worth $25,869 on Thursday, February 28. ASADORIAN RAFFI had bought 3,647 shares worth $10,248.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.68 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

