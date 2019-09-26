Acelrx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Increased Its Holding; World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Position Upped by Light Street Capital Management Llc

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) by 567.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 326,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.65% . The institutional investor held 384,360 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $972,000, up from 57,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 959,815 shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has declined 5.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 16/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to Resubmit NDA in 2Q 2018; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Sees Resubmission of NDA for Zalviso in 2H; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO SUBMITTED TO FDA UPDATED DFU, AND A REVISED PROTOCOL FOR HF STUDY REQUIRED TO VALIDATE EFFECTIVENESS OF DFU CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO PROPOSED INSTEAD TO REDUCE MAXIMUM DOSE IN LABEL TO NOT EXCEED 12 TABLETS WITHIN A 24-HOUR PERIOD; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Had ‘Constructive Meeting’ With FDA Regarding DSUVIA at End of Jan 2018; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Plans to Resubmit DSUVIA New Drug Application in 2Q; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MARCH 31, 2018 CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS BALANCE OF $51.2 MLN; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Announces Receipt of Type a FDA Meeting Minutes; 18/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Concluding that Sublingual Sufentanil Tablets Provide the Opportunity to Non-Invas

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 136,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 729,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.69 million, up from 593,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.01. About 1.35 million shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 404,979 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $86.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,650 shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation invested in 1.06 million shares. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Castleark Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 60,070 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 966,210 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 29,698 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 23,272 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Limited has invested 0.02% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Sei Company has invested 0.03% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Company holds 0.99% or 284,132 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance owns 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 31,833 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Melvin Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.52% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 5,695 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $637.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 8,241 shares to 11,062 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 32,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,375 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $11,550 activity.