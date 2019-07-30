Accuvest Global Advisors Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; RLJ Lodging Trust Has 1.15 Sentiment

Accuvest Global Advisors increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 325.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired 11,379 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Accuvest Global Advisors holds 14,880 shares with $1.76 million value, up from 3,501 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP)

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 91 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 79 sold and reduced equity positions in RLJ Lodging Trust. The funds in our database now own: 156.90 million shares, down from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding RLJ Lodging Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 61 Increased: 65 New Position: 26.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 19 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25.

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased Emerging Mrkts Internet & Ec E stake by 24,500 shares to 70,034 valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New stake by 176,472 shares and now owns 78,446 shares. Ishares Inc Msci Chile Etf (ECH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc reported 22,521 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 54,844 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 69 shares. First Citizens Bank And reported 143,065 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Cap has invested 4.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 3.77M shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Ma reported 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 252,170 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Natl Pension Service invested 3.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Ltd accumulated 217,241 shares. Wespac Limited Co holds 3,018 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,160 shares. Regions Corporation has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,250 activity.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 1.08 million shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has declined 14.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust for 80,836 shares. Aew Capital Management L P owns 1.61 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.63% invested in the company for 1.12 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.53% in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.96 million shares.

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 8.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $116.35 million for 6.56 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.58% EPS growth.