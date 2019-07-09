Accuvest Global Advisors Upped Holding in Live Nation Entmt (LYV) by $400,239; Camelot Portfolios Has Lowered Its Manpowergroup (MAN) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Live Nation Entmt (LYV) by 107.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 6,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 5,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Live Nation Entmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $69.06. About 507,659 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 11,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,288 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 22,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.54. About 419,808 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 12/03/2018 – Singapore 2Q Manpower Net Employment Outlook at 16% (Table); 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Hong Kong Recognized as Industry Leader for Doing Well by Doing Good; 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.1% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 159 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 316 are owned by Architects. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 10,303 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 31,886 were accumulated by Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. 70,758 are owned by Tuttle Tactical Mngmt. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 338,133 shares. Stephens Ar reported 13,116 shares stake. 33,187 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 101,706 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 374,269 shares. Prescott Gru Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 743 shares.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Chile Etf (ECH) by 22,077 shares to 19,801 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Australia Etf (EWA) by 64,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,502 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 48 shares. Regions has 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 98,680 shares in its portfolio. Franklin reported 0% stake. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Inc has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Royal London Asset has 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 27,031 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) invested in 15,576 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Communications Ltd holds 0.02% or 55,686 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% or 25,817 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 336,222 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Inc owns 13,090 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). 121,496 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Qs Investors Limited reported 25,310 shares. 16 were accumulated by Howe Rusling.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 15.32% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.35 per share. MAN’s profit will be $119.05 million for 11.63 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 128,917 shares to 130,917 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).