Accuvest Global Advisors Upped Chevron (CVX) Stake By $575,886; Shorts at Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) Raised By 11.76%

Accuvest Global Advisors increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 75.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired 4,682 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Accuvest Global Advisors holds 10,847 shares with $1.34 million value, up from 6,165 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $234.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) had an increase of 11.76% in short interest. EKSO’s SI was 1.85 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.76% from 1.66M shares previously. With 586,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s short sellers to cover EKSO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 187,384 shares traded. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) has risen 25.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EKSO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EKSO); 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC – CASH ON HAND AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $27.8 MLN, COMPARED TO $16.8 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 13/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 27/03/2018 – National Stroke Association and Ekso Bionics® Announce Educational Partnership to Advance Stroke Rehabilitation with Exoskeleton Technology; 12/03/2018 – EKSO SAYS PALEFSKY AND WENDELL STEPPED DOWN FROM BOARD; 12/03/2018 – EKSO SAYS THOMAS LOOBY LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER INTERESTS; 09/03/2018 Ekso Bionics Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 90% to 18 Days; 20/04/2018 – Ford is among the early users of the Ekso Vest, and is trying out the product in two of its U.S. plants; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd holds 39,872 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 90,813 shares. 20,285 are held by Longer Invests. Winslow Asset invested in 14,106 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 1.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bontempo Ohly Management Limited Com reported 15,799 shares stake. Goelzer Invest Incorporated holds 109,305 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & Com holds 5.04M shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity owns 732,381 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh owns 2,775 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 41,985 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Moreover, Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,112 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 19,708 shares. Chemical Bancshares owns 78,258 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM. Shares for $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 13 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Monday, January 14. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

