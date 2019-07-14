Accuvest Global Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by $1.18 Million; Tower Bridge Advisors Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $17.96 Million as Stock Value Rose

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 5,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 804 shares to 2,460 shares, valued at $232.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 8,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,783 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Singapore Etf by 64,528 shares to 73,719 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Co by 44,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.