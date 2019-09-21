Accuvest Global Advisors Trimmed Holding in American Tower (AMT) by $1.28 Million; Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Market Valuation Rose While Timessquare Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 666,100 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.47M, up from 646,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 1.68 million shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 76.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 6,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $390,000, down from 8,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.54 million shares traded or 39.26% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,583 are owned by Syntal Partners Limited Liability Corp. First Merchants Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Exane Derivatives owns 6 shares. 20,927 are held by Riverhead Cap Limited Liability. Blackrock accumulated 9.53 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Huntington State Bank has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 4,636 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 1.35 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability reported 496,318 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 955,452 shares. 913,951 are held by Goldman Sachs. Oppenheimer & Company holds 3,131 shares. Jensen Inv reported 0.01% stake. Motco stated it has 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Brant Point Invest Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 48,415 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 126,800 shares to 581,500 shares, valued at $60.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,700 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $171.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entmt (NYSE:LYV) by 4,650 shares to 16,922 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bamco stated it has 80,156 shares. Wallington Asset Management Lc invested in 87,003 shares or 4.4% of the stock. Chemical Commercial Bank holds 6,702 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 168,976 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Waddell Reed Fin reported 454,520 shares stake. 49,150 are held by Selkirk Mngmt Lc. Murphy Cap Management accumulated 1,700 shares. Montag And Caldwell Lc invested 2.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Savant Limited invested in 1,898 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Btc invested in 0.75% or 22,710 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 1.54M shares. South Texas Money Management Limited reported 7,984 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Llc holds 5,502 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc reported 103,760 shares stake. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited invested in 2.15% or 66,515 shares.

