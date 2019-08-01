Accuvest Global Advisors Stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) Has Decreased by $540,918 as Market Value Rose; Ionic Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) as Market Valuation Declined

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 52.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 5,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.72. About 3.89 million shares traded or 37.58% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 2.82 million shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $777,478 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BLACKFORD DAVID E sold $107,927. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $24,756 was made by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $385,590 was made by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN on Monday, February 4.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (Call) (NYSE:TOT) by 41,000 shares to 56,300 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (HYG) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 19,702 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt has 216,236 shares. Northern holds 0.02% or 2.20 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 20,314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0.01% or 116,751 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 53,606 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 38,417 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Broadview Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 1.55% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 16,596 shares. Hartford Inv Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 20,902 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 59,686 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 637,298 are held by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 23.73 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $14.39 million activity. Shares for $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel. Hoovel Catherine A. also sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million. Shares for $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,968 shares to 7,786 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Turkey Etf (TUR) by 72,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Rh Common Stock.