Accuvest Global Advisors Raised Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $634,036; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Decreased Its Position as Market Value Declined

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 156.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 1,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 1,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $288.94. About 2.31M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 292,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, down from 309,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 10.98 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 45,819 shares to 168,934 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.66 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Australia Etf (EWA) by 64,195 shares to 68,502 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Msci Uk Etf New by 184,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,407 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Korea Etf (EWY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.