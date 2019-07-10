Accuvest Global Advisors Raised Holding in Chevron (CVX) by $575,886 as Shares Rose; Metlife (MET) Holding Has Raised by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 75.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 4,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,847 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 9,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,851 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 131,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 2.83M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year

