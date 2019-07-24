Accuvest Global Advisors Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Holder Callahan Advisors Increased At&T (T) Holding

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 55,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 325,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.78B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 30.11 million shares traded or 5.71% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 325.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 11,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 3,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $139.99. About 10.32M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madrona Fin Svcs Ltd Liability Company invested in 16,589 shares. Oregon-based Vista Capital Prtn has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Condor Mgmt holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,443 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx invested in 1.61% or 46,864 shares. Js Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 268,572 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated reported 100,605 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,130 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd has 384,214 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garde Cap has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Haverford Financial Incorporated holds 3.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 82,033 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owns 2.52M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 5.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 91,591 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.68% or 100,181 shares in its portfolio. Cna Fincl holds 4.64% or 185,400 shares.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,862 shares to 2,577 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Korea Etf (EWY) by 22,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,679 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares to 126,824 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,840 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL).