Accuvest Global Advisors Lowered Holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) as Stock Value Rose; Magna (MGA) Holder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Raised Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Magna (MGA) by 76.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 6,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,971 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, up from 8,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Magna for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 818,444 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 41,379 shares to 83,766 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Co by 44,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. On Wednesday, February 6 Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,910 shares. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 270,119 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,899 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 1.77M shares or 1.1% of the stock. Patten Grp Inc accumulated 0.61% or 13,684 shares. Hl Serv Ltd Liability reported 609,584 shares. Fairview Capital Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 40,369 shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 3,122 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 1.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3.67M shares. Ghp Inv Advisors has 61,980 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 6,997 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blackrock invested in 165.46 million shares. Wafra Inc reported 0.7% stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 494,946 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Central Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

