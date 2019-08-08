Accuvest Global Advisors Increases Position in Nike Class B (NKE); Dlh Holdings (DLHC) Stock Declined While Wynnefield Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $2.32 Million

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 196.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 7,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 11,484 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $967,000, up from 3,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 3.06M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Dlh Holdings Corp (DLHC) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 387,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.81% . The hedge fund held 3.62 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Dlh Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 10,540 shares traded. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 12.73% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC); 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability holds 1.69% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 107,698 shares. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft & Assoc has invested 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Auxier Asset Management has 0.29% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,600 shares. Regions Finance has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). King Luther Capital Mngmt has invested 0.59% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Webster Comml Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,092 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.22% or 386,359 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.41% or 341,983 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.37% or 22,107 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has 117,813 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Lc (Wy) holds 1.72% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 15,266 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 506 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp stated it has 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 13,301 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited.