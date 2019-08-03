Accuvest Global Advisors Increased Its Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) as Stock Price Declined; Ncr New (NCR) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Has Increased Its Position by $9.86 Million as Valuation Rose

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 277.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 365,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 496,665 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 131,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 1.10 million shares traded or 9.41% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti Will Be Named Chmn Emeritus and Serve as Consultant; 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS FAVOURABLE JUDGMENT BY HIGH COURT IN APPEAL BY NCR; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 13/03/2018 – NCR’S ANDREA LEDFORD NAMED TO METRO ATLANTA CHAMBER INNOVATION & ENTREPRENEURSHIP ADVISORY BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN & CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 202.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 11,199 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 118,559 shares to 24,405 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 81,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,681 shares, and cut its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NCR Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ooredoo Chooses NCR to Expand Mobile Retail Experience for Consumers – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NCR Corp (NCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NCR Appoints David Rusate Corporate Treasurer – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “EA Stock Breaches 200-Day with Another Ugly Session – Schaeffers Research” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take Two’s Private Division to Publish Disintegration in 2020 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Glob Limited Liability Corp holds 47,611 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kj Harrison Prns reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tcw holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 174,053 shares. California-based Fdx has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Td Asset holds 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 797,388 shares. Allstate reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 17.68M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Company holds 3,764 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 111,288 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Maplelane Ltd accumulated 250,001 shares. Diversified Trust Communications, Tennessee-based fund reported 15,896 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd owns 614 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Verition Fund holds 2,284 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 11,376 shares to 4,633 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Korea Etf (EWY) by 22,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,679 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM).