Accuvest Global Advisors Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; SOITEC BERNIN ORDINARY SHARES (SLOIF) Shorts Increased By 2.53%

SOITEC BERNIN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) had an increase of 2.53% in short interest. SLOIF’s SI was 291,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.53% from 284,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2917 days are for SOITEC BERNIN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)’s short sellers to cover SLOIF’s short positions. It closed at $103 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Accuvest Global Advisors increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 85.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired 348 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Accuvest Global Advisors holds 756 shares with $1.35M value, up from 408 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2013.19. About 366,043 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Amazon: Can Design Make It a More ‘Human’ Experience? — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased Ishares Inc Msci Chile Etf (ECH) stake by 22,077 shares to 19,801 valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc Msci Sth Korea Etf (EWY) stake by 22,344 shares and now owns 70,679 shares. First Trust Global Tactical Et (FTGC) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, January 23 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, February 1. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 1 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc has 2.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,528 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 109 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Temasek Hldg (Private) has 35,153 shares. Kwmg Ltd reported 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Merchants holds 0.08% or 283 shares. 429 are owned by Pioneer Trust State Bank N A Or. 4,230 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Co owns 266 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Old National Bancorp In has invested 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goelzer Inv Management stated it has 1,026 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 16,835 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Clough Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 30,319 shares or 4.72% of the stock. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 522 shares. Moreover, Drw Secs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd stated it has 0.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).