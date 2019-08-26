Accuvest Global Advisors Holds Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lifted Position

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 3.81 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13.20 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 billion, up from 9.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 325.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 11,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Et (FTGC) by 100,000 shares to 59,041 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Msci Uk Etf New by 184,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,407 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

