Accuvest Global Advisors Holds Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Saturna Capital Has Lifted Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $351,019

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 348 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $18.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.5. About 1.94 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 03/04/2018 – Trump attacks spur Amazon […]; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 6,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.35M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 3.27 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 2.62% stake. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,656 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 12,758 are held by Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated. Sarasin And Prtn Llp has invested 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Foundation Advisors has 17,242 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson Lc has 0.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,825 shares. Boys Arnold & holds 0.32% or 1,203 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,823 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 705 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 38 shares. 280 are owned by Bar Harbor. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Trust Na owns 18,240 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 31.04M shares or 0.51% of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability reported 8,321 shares stake. Conning invested 1.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 22.06M shares. Kempen Management Nv reported 91,937 shares. Haverford Tru holds 1.03% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd has 1.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company holds 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 199,839 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 3,398 were accumulated by Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Arbor Investment Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,905 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Ltd Liability stated it has 28,316 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 13,098 are owned by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd.

