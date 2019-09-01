Accuvest Global Advisors Holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Has Trimmed by $1.18 Million as Shares Rose; As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Declined, Bb Biotech Ag Has Lowered Its Position by $12.89 Million

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 70,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.14M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $180.02. About 657,953 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 19/03/2018 – Industry Veteran Mike Bernard Joins Vertex Chief Tax Office; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Ultra Shrt by 63,250 shares to 79,350 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Germany Etf (EWG).

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 130,000 shares to 3.52 million shares, valued at $141.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 639,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc..

