Accuvest Global Advisors Has Upped Holding in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (BABA) by $1.26 Million; As Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Valuation Rose, Balyasny Asset Management Lifted Its Holding

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 203.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 529,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 789,762 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.11 million, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.25. About 125,931 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (BABA) by 127.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 7,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,276 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 5,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $169.76. About 4.03M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

