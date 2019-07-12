Accuvest Global Advisors Has Upped By $400,239 Its Live Nation Entmt (LYV) Position; Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Raised Its Targa Res (TRGP) Position

Accuvest Global Advisors increased Live Nation Entmt (LYV) stake by 107.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired 6,353 shares as Live Nation Entmt (LYV)’s stock rose 16.63%. The Accuvest Global Advisors holds 12,272 shares with $780,000 value, up from 5,919 last quarter. Live Nation Entmt now has $14.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 529,289 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 181.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc acquired 214,282 shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 5.58%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 332,094 shares with $13.80 million value, up from 117,812 last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $9.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 1.12 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Among 6 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Targa Resources had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. UBS maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) rating on Wednesday, March 13. UBS has “Buy” rating and $60 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Tuesday, January 29. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER) stake by 517,415 shares to 415,588 valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oasis Midstream Partners Lp stake by 41,051 shares and now owns 558,118 shares. Cnx Midstream Partners Lp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 21.34 million shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.07% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 0% or 108 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Coldstream has 0.07% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 19,842 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.01% or 1,855 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 8,624 shares. Sit Investment invested in 76,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 20,896 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer holds 310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Management Ltd Llc Ca reported 7,573 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 204,650 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 19,712 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased Ishares Trust Msci Uk Etf New stake by 184,689 shares to 26,407 valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Trust Global Tactical Et (FTGC) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 59,041 shares. Ishares Msci Netherlandsetf (EWN) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research.