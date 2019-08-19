Accuvest Global Advisors Has Raised Its Live Nation Entmt (LYV) Stake by $400,239; Provident Trust Co Maintains Stake in Costco Whsl New Com (COST)

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 667,521 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.63M, up from 660,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $276.14. About 754,763 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Live Nation Entmt (LYV) by 107.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 6,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 12,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 5,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Live Nation Entmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 325,448 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 27,883 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 93,575 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 4,555 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 28,651 are held by Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Hanseatic Mgmt Services holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 1,201 shares. Ftb reported 743 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd owns 66,444 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Partner Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 16,256 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Korea Investment Corporation invested in 0.17% or 604,800 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones & Associates Lc has 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Raymond James & Assoc owns 107,078 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM) by 31,090 shares to 46,300 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 11,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,633 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Msci Uk Etf New.

